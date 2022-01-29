RENO, Nev. (AP) — Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.
Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga each added 11 points for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath chipped in 10. Ashworth also had seven assists and six rebounds.
Nevada totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4). Will Baker added 11 points.
Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack's leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.