LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 32 points and 10 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 90-75 win over UNLV on Saturday.
Bean was outscored by the Runnin' Rebels' Bryce Hamilton, who had 33 points.
Bean made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Brandon Horvath had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Utah State (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Sean Bairstow added 14 points.
Utah State totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Jordan McCabe had 13 points and eight assists for the Runnin' Rebels (13-10, 5-5). Justin Webster added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.