MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told German TV on Sunday that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus after his earlier reluctance brought him to the forefront of Germany's debate on vaccine hesitancy.
Kimmich's decision comes after he tested positive for the virus last month. He said he lost his senses of smell and taste for a time while he was ill and won't play until next month because of water deposits in his lungs following the infection.
“Broadly, it was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns, and that's why I remained undecided for so long,” Kimmich told public broadcaster ZDF.
Kimmich said in a post-game TV interview in October that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated and voiced reservations about vaccines.
The player’s comments caused concern among public health experts at a time when vaccine take-up in Germany had slowed, and became a political talking-point.
Kimmich said Sunday he had previously been hoping to avoid the coronavirus through measures such as social distancing without being vaccinated, but that he booked a vaccine appointment shortly before his illness.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.