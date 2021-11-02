MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will return to the bench against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday after missing four games with the coronavirus.
Bayern said Nagelsmann took charge of a training session on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he had to step aside hours before the team's last Champions League game. Bayern initially cited a “flu-like infection” and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bayern won that game at Benfica 4-0 and a draw in the return match will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.
Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller took charge in the meantime, with Nagelsmann sending tactical instructions remotely. The coach's absence coincided with Bayern’s worst loss since 1978 when the team was beaten 5-0 last week in the German Cup at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern won its other three games without Nagelsmann.
At the time Nagelsmann tested positive, Bayern said he was fully vaccinated. Nagelsmann said that he was “doing fine under the circumstances.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.