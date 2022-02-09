ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jamon Battle registered 14 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville topped Hampton 69-53 on Wednesday night.
LJ Thorpe had 17 points for UNC Asheville (13-11, 5-6 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Drew Pember added 13 points and four blocks. Tajion Jones had 9 points and 13 rebounds.
Dajour Dickens had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for the Pirates (7-15, 3-8). Russell Dean added 14 points. Najee Garvin had 11 points and seven rebounds.
