BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Reserve RaeQuan Battle scored 13 points to lead Montana State to a 70-64 win over Idaho on Saturday, the Bobcats' seventh straight victory.
Nick Gazelas scored 13 points and Jubrile Belo scored 12 with eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Montana State (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky Conference).
For Idaho (5-16, 2-9), Jemeil King had 15 points and seven rebounds, Trevante Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds, Ethan Kilgore had 11 points and six rebounds and Rashad Smith had a career-high 12 rebounds.
Mikey Dixon, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Vandals went 0-for-7 shooting.
Montana State also beat Idaho 92-72 on Jan. 6.
