CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 28 points as Temple defeated Elon 75-58 in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
Jeremiah Williams added a career-high 22 points for the Owls, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the game for seventh place. Williams also had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sage Tolbert III had nine rebounds for Temple (2-3).
Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (2-4). Torrence Watson added 12 points. Darius Burford had seven rebounds.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
