BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Montana State to a 68-49 win over North Dakota State on Tuesday night.
Tyler Patterson had 14 points for Montana State (6-4). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six rebounds. Jubrile Belo had 12 points.
Jarius Cook had 17 points for the Bison (5-4). Tyree Eady added eight rebounds.
Rocky Kreuser, the Bison's leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.