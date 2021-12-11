OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontay Bassett came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Weber State to an 82-36 win over Maine-Fort Kent on Saturday.
Zahir Porter had 11 points for Weber State (9-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Koby McEwen added 10 points. Jamison Overton had 10 points.
Michat Petty had nine points of the USCAA member Bengals. Aiden Grady added 10 rebounds.
