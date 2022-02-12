NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.
Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold.
Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.
Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived at Major League Baseball's office with two staff lawyers for the meeting just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.
It was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.
