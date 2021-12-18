Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but 19-year-old Nico González went off the bench to score the 85th-minute winner from a pass by Gavi.
Barcelona’s first win in four games across all competitions moved it to seventh place, still a distant 15 points from leader Real Madrid.
