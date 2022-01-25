MADRID (AP) — Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan to treat his left hamstring injury, the club said Tuesday.
Barcelona and the player have opted to avoid surgery and his recovery time should be reduced. The club did not say how long it expects Fati to be sidelined.
The 19-year-old Fati had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in the 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last week.
“Unfortunately I've been enduring the worst part of soccer,” Fait said on Twitter. “But I’ll never give up.”
Fati has played sparingly this season because of a series of injuries. He returned to action last week after being sidelined since November.
He has five goals in 10 games this season. He was a second-half substitute against Athletic.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.