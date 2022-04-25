BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona's American defender Sergiño Dest has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said Monday.
Dest injured his right hamstring in the first half of Barcelona's 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The club said tests confirmed the injury and it was unclear whether the 21-year-old right back will be able to return before the end of the season.
Barcelona has only five games left in the campaign. It sits second in the Spanish league, 15 points behind rival Real Madrid.
Dest has lost his place as a starter after the arrival of veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.