BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final, organizers said on Saturday.
The matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur and between Pablo Carreno and Diego Schwartzman were both paused with the score 2-2 in the first set. They will restart at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Sunday.
After waiting hours for the weather to improve, both semifinals started late but had to be quickly called off after it began raining again.
Rain has plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament this week. Organizers had to schedule the third round and the quarterfinals on Friday to make up for lost playing time due to rain delays.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.