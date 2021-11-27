LONDON (AP) — The rugby international between the Barbarians and Samoa was called off only 90 minutes before kickoff at Twickenham on Saturday due to six confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the Barbarians players and staff.
The decision was made following a recommendation by the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group, the Rugby Football Union said.
“We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend,” the RFU said, “but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.”
Four players and two members of staff have tested position for the virus.
A match between Barbarians Women and a Springbok Women’s XV will now take place at the same time.
