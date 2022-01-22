FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 18 points and eight rebounds as Montana beat Northern Arizona 58-48 on Saturday.
Brandon Whitney had 15 points for Montana (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).
Robby Beasley III, the Grizzlies' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
Jalen Cone had 12 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-11, 2-4). Nik Mains added seven rebounds.
