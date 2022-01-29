CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 19 points and eight rebounds as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 75-62 on Saturday.
Darius Banks posted 15 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (18-4, 8-1 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points and three assists.
Tyler Moffe scored a career-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard had 10 points and six rebounds.
Chattanooga defeated The Citadel 85-67 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.