CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Banks had 20 points as Chattanooga rolled past UNC Asheville 75-45 on Sunday.
David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (2-0). Silvio De Sousa added 11 points and eight rebounds. Grant Ledford had 11 points.
Malachi Smith, whose 21.0 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Mocs, shot 11% (1 of 9).
Trent Stephney had 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-2).
