GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored a season-high 24 points as Chattanooga defeated Furman 64-58 on Saturday. Malachi Smith added 20 points for the Mocs. Smith also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
David Jean-Baptiste, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, had only 7 points (0 of 11).
Chattanooga (22-5, 12-2 Southern Conference) totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Jalen Slawson had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Paladins (17-10, 9-5). Mike Bothwell added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Foster had 11 points.
The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Paladins this season. Chattanooga defeated Furman 71-69 on Jan. 15.
