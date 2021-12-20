NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Biogen Inc., down 47 cents to $236.96.
The drug developer is cutting the cost of its Alzheimer's disease treatment Aduhelm.
Ball Corp., down $2.79 to $90.
The company and its partner Platinum Equity are selling their Ball Metalpack joint venture to packaging company Sonoco.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc., up $11.76 to $27.20.
The real estate investment trust is being bought by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate.
Verso Corp., up $6.99 to $27.04.
The paper products company is being bought by BillerudKorsnas for about $825 million.
bluebird bio Inc., up 9 cents to $10.71.
The biotechnology company put a partial hold on a program to develop a sickle cell disease treatment.
Cerner Inc., up 72 cents to $90.49.
Software maker Oracle is buying the electronic medical records company in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion.
Bank of America Corp., down 72 cents to $43.16.
Yields on short-term and some long-term Treasuries edged lower and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.06 to $26.98.
Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.
