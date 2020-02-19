Re: “Bald eagles are getting a little too comfortable at Cedar Hills landfill” [Feb. 18, A1]:
So now it’s legally OK to shoot fireworks at bald eagles to keep them away from the buffet table we set for them because we keep tossing food scraps into the garbage as opposed to compost bins? And if we kill a few members of the wildlife club, will that be OK too because it’s so desperately annoying when they return to us a few scraps of the debris we created in the first place?
Wolves also are literally in our sights in rural areas, where real protection for grazing animals is often nonexistent — yet another situation where it’s the humans who create the problem but the wildlife takes the bullet.
We make little effort to live in harmony with other species, or give them the space they need to live and survive in their own environments. Have we forgotten that is us who walked into their backyard and called it our own? We are the interlopers, not them.
Can we please stop harassing and punishing our fellow creatures for being who and what they are, and put a little more thought into our own behavior and sense of entitlement?
Lindsay P. Allen, Renton