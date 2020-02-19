Re: “Bald eagles are getting a little too comfortable at Cedar Hills landfill” [Feb. 18, A1]:
Let’s not blame the bald eagles for being instinctively driven to find food.
The Northwest has many opportunities to do a better job of composting, recycling and keeping garbage free of food wastes that attract bald eagles and rats. Let’s use Google, Facebook, YouTube, etc. to raise awareness.
Much more can and needs to be done by the utilities to educate the public. Years ago I received a worm bin from the city of Seattle where worms continue in 2020 breaking down my food scraps, turning them into a valuable garden.
When food handlers toss expired packaged foods into the garbage bin, it is time to offer an automated unpacking process.
Let’s clean up our kitchen act and let majestic bald eagle thrive.
Frank F. Kroger, Seattle