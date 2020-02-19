Re: “Birds in landfills: Shame on humans” [Feb. 19, NorthwestVoices]:
Letter writer Judy Jopling of Seattle is correct. Restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, bakeries and all who distribute food need to compost leftovers, expired produce and meat products. We all need to use compostable take-home food containers and dinnerware.
We all need to do our part. Imagine what a difference we could all make — no more stinking air from rotting food in the landfills.
Start at home, and then encourage your favorite places to eat or where you buy your food to do their part in this. Let’s help each other, our state and our Earth.
Deborah Sabotta, Edmonds