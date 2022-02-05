LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawson Baker had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Northridge 75-70 on Saturday night.
Baker made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
Collin Welp had 10 points and nine rebounds for UC Irvine (10-7, 5-3 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.
Elijah Hardy had 17 points for the Matadors (5-16, 1-9), who have now lost eight straight games. Atin Wright added 14 points. Onyi Eyisi had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.