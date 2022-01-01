HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored all 14 of his points in the last eight minutes as Milwaukee rocketed past Northern Kentucky, 61-55, with a closing rally on Saturday.
The Panthers (4-9, 2-2 Horizon League) trailed 47-38 when Gholston drained a 3-pointer to kick off a 23-8 game-winning run. Gholston added two more 3s, Jordan Lathon scored twice, each time cutting the Norse lead to a point. Gholston drove for a layup that put Milwaukee into the lead, 53-52, then hit another 3 for good measure.
Vin Baker Jr. also scored 14 points. Gholston was 4 of 9 from distance.
Northern Kentucky totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low.
Sam Vinson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Norse (5-8, 1-3). Marques Warrick added 13 points. Chris Brandon had 8 points and 16 rebounds.
Trevon Faulkner, the Norse’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored eight on 3 of 17 shooting.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.