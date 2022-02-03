STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey scored 24 points, tying his season high, as Pacific edged past Pepperdine 81-76 on Thursday night.
Nick Blake added 20 points for the Tigers. Blake also had seven rebounds.
Luke Avdalovic had 13 points for Pacific (7-14, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points and six assists.
Pacific totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Maxwell Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves (6-18, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Houston Mallette added 14 points. Jade' Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.
