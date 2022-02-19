What if the Granddaddy was reduced to a second cousin?
What if the game that was long considered the most prestigious in college football morphed into an also-ran?
For decades, members of a Pac-12 or Big Ten championship team holding roses with their teeth was one of college football's most revered celebrations. Would you be willing to watch the Rose Bowl become Just Another Game?
On Thursday, the 11 school presidents and chancellors came up short on a unanimous vote to expand the College Football Playoff before 2026. Eight of the 11 were on board with broadening the field. The three dissenters? Representatives from the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC.
According to a report from ESPN's Heather Dinich, the ACC simply wasn't ready to expand and had received feedback from players indicating they didn't want to play extra games. The Pac-12 and Big Ten had their share of concerns, but a major sticking point was this: Expansion would lead to the devaluation of the Rose Bowl.
This might not seem like a major concession to some, but for those who grew up venerating the New Year's Day game, it could feel like a significant loss. Yes, the four-team CFP has already reduced the Rose Bowl's prestige somewhat, but not compared to what a 12-game playoff would do.
In that scenario, it's possible the matchup involves two third-place teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten. It's also possible that the game would compete with a CFP quarterfinal or semifinal on television.
It would still take place in Southern California at one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. But in terms of cachet, it might as well be the Alamo Bowl.
This doesn't mean that the Pac-12 and Big Ten shouldn't want expansion — particularly the Pac-12, which hasn't sent a team to the CFP since Washington in 2016. Certain traditions have long been sacrificed in the name of progress, and the Rose Bowl's mitigation would be a necessary compromise.
I would imagine most players would favor the opportunity to play for a national championship than compete in the Rose Bowl — as would many of their fans. Here's the question, though: Would they still want that chance if they had no chance to win?
This past CFP reinforced what has long been known in college football — that outside of Clemson in the ACC, the Power 5 conferences can't compete with the SEC. Alabama beat Cincinnati in its opening game by 21 points, and Georgia beat Michigan by 23.
The year before that, Alabama beat Ohio State by 28 in the championship game, and that came four years after Clemson blanked the Buckeyes 31-0 in the semifinals. Other SEC blowouts against Power 5 schools abound in the brief CFP history. If nobody else can truly compete, would the Rose Bowl not be a welcome consolation for Pac-12 and Big Ten teams?
It's just a question. Personally, I'm in favor of expansion. I think a 12-team format with byes for the top four teams would add intrigue to the postseason without devaluing the regular season too badly. I think that college football is cyclical, and that once 2026 comes around, there very well could be more parity from conference to conference.
I think it's unfortunate that the public was teased with a 12-team proposal in June of last year, only to watch it fall flat in Thursday's vote. But from the Pac-12's perspective, I don't know that it was a major defeat.
Teams from that conference still have a chance to compete for a national championship. There hasn't been a one-loss team from the Pac-12 since Washington five years ago, but if one were to go 12-1 before the CFP committee votes, it would likely get into the tournament.
In the meantime, for those who can't pull it off, the status of the Rose Bowl (mostly) remains.
Innovation and change are constants in and out of the sports world. Most of the time, it is for the better. Should the CFP expand to 12 teams four years from now, I imagine the early winter will provide a March Madness type feel in the form of football.
In the meantime, fans around here should savor the Rose Bowl. It has produced some of the most memorable moments in college football history and has the chance to deliver more.
One day, it will likely turn into an undistinguished bowl game. Until then, enjoy it.
