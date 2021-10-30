PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup quarterback Justin Sliwoski threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Kahtero Summers after his 61-yard run set up the score early in the fourth quarter and St. Francis (PA) rallied to beat Duquesne 17-10 in Northeast Conference play on Saturday.
Sliwoski entered the game to start the second half after the Red Flash (4-4, 3-1) failed to score with Jyron Russell at the helm and trailed 7-0 at halftime. Sliwoski directed an eight-play, 52-yard drive on the Red Flash's first possession of the third quarter, culminating in Marques DeShields' 1-yard TD run to pull St. Francis even at 7. The key play came when Sliwoski hit Brandan Lisenby for a 36-yard gain to the Dukes' 1-yard line.
Duquesne (4-3, 2-2), which hadn't lost to the Red Flash since 2016, regained the lead on freshman Andrew Smith's 39-yard field goal 9 seconds into the final quarter. But Sliwoski needed just five plays to find Summers on the ensuing drive and put St. Francis on top for good. Alex Schmoke kicked a 22-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.
Sliwoski completed 7 of 9 passes for 69 yards and ran for 59 yards on two carries. Russell finished 7-of-15 passing for 65 yards.
Evan Nelson was 8-of-21 passing for 85 yards and a TD for the Dukes. Freshman Billy Lucas rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries.
The two teams combined for just 462 yards of offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.