Mariners
Robo umps? Human element is important
This is a tough one (Larry Stone: “The robo-umps are coming — and Mariners’ Scott Servais believes they ‘will change the game … probably more than anything else’ ”). I like the idea of a robo ump, but sadly one of the things inherent to baseball is bad calls on balls and strikes.
In football, we all look for flags after a big play. In baseball, it’s all of about finality and no recourse. Basically, errors are a big part of the game of baseball.
superdull2006 (online comment)
Tracer trouble
If the majority of fans, players, and coaches believe the robo ump is not the right solution, then please do away with pitch tracer technology on TV. Watching your team lose a close game on a “strike three” call that’s clearly a “ball four” is infuriating.
sfulwiler (online comment)
Astros
Expose the problem
l disagree wholeheartedly with those who denigrate Mike Fiers because he exposed the cheating done by the Astros. Much as the steroids scandal, this activity strikes at the very core of our national pastime. Would we as fans prefer to know about this and see that it has been remedied, or would it be better to not know?
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Dragons
It’s … fine
The XFL is sort of a cross between college football and the old arena football league. Very hit and miss on the talent levels, but still football to watch. I am optimistic the league will stick around and draw more talented players. Considering we have no NBA, no NHL (yet), Husky basketball is painful to watch, and the Mariners have managed to roll out a solidly average team, it’s nice to have an option.
TheZenrunner (online comment)
Harsh?
One thing I will credit the Dragons with — they sure make me appreciate the Seahawks more.
SofaSpud (online comment)
