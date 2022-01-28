NFL
Overtime rules are not working
I agree with Matt Calkins regarding the rules for OT play, but he missed the opportunity to nail the shot at the buzzer (Calkins: “Here’s how the overtime NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills could have been even better”). He mentioned the winners of the coin flip won 52.8% of the time but needed to complete the math. The loser only won 41.1% of the time. The sample size was 163 games so that qualifies as a statistically significant difference.
Time for a change.
Mike Liepman
Fix it
I attended my first NFL game in the fall of 1950, Giants vs. Eagles. Nearly 72 years have passed and in all those years I have not seen a more thrilling game, either in person or on TV, than Kansas City vs. Buffalo last Sunday. Calkins is right on the money — the lords of football need to change the OT rules in the playoffs.
However, I can’t help but comment on something he didn’t get right: Putting a runner on second base in extra innings is stupid.
carpetovitonico (online comment)
Spicy in KC
As a KC fan, we were on the other end of the stick in the AFC Championship Game in 2019. Both teams deserve a chance to possess the ball at least once.
r17 (online comment)
Baseball
Ortiz in the Hall
All teams probably have their trades that wind up being abysmal in retrospect (Larry Stone: “Awe and regret: Looking back at new Hall of Famer David Ortiz’s roots in the Mariners organization”). I grew up a Mets fan and I’ll never forget them trading young future stars Nolan Ryan and Amos Otis. They weren’t even “prospects” then.
Mike the skier (online comment)
Gonzaga
A little sarcasm
News item I’d like to see: Dr. Anthony Faucci raised a question about the accuracy of John Stockton’s NBA assist record. “I talked to 100 former NBA players,” he said, “and they all said that he wasn’t that helpful.”
Fred Provenzano, Seattle
