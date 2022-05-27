Mariners
Payroll shows little commitment
The major problem with the Mariners is not Jerry Dipoto or Scott Servais. It’s the ownership. All 14 teams that would be in the playoffs if they were to start this past week are in the top 17 in team payroll, except for Minnesota, which is 21. Until Mariners ownership opens up their pocket books and has a competitive team payroll (not 25th) they will continue this drought of playoff appearances.
Joe Stephens, Bothell
No excuses
Seattle baseball fans don’t want to hear excuses like the roster is poorly constructed or players won’t come here because of geographical location. We want results.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Longest drought
Larry, you are not the only one (Larry Stone: “I misjudged this year’s Mariners team — at least as they’ve performed so far.”) Everybody misjudged the M’s.
Every fan I talked to was excited about Ray, Winker, Frazier and Julio. Major disappointment thus far. But, what am I going to do — stop watching baseball?
PetertheCheater (online comment)
Huskies
Softball stars
Congratulations to the Husky softball team for another great and entertaining season.
Although Sunday’s outcome was not what we all wanted, you each deserve a standing ovation for your efforts and drive for the 2022 season. And, Gabbie Plain? Five years of incredible pitching, we were a lucky to have had you in Seattle.
Pat Borchers, Seattle
Lambo’s brain
Kris and Eric Lambright have given the ultimate gift to science — their dad’s incredible brain (“UW coaching legend Jim Lambright’s brain donation pays dividends years after his death”). We speak from personal experience as our 24-year-old son Matt’s brain also rests at the UW lab.
MattsBrain (online comment)
