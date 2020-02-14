Mariners
Low expectations
If I want to watch minor league players I can go to Everett or Tacoma. The Mariners are trying to convince us we should come to T-Mobile Park and pay full major league prices to watch minor league talent. The greedy owners and incompetent general manager have to go. The fans need to boycott all home games this year.
Jeff Garnes
Simple math
Five crucial questions facing the Mariners:
1) What day will they win their 10th game?
2) What day will they win their 20th game?
3) What day will they win their 30th game?
4) What day will they win their 40th game?
5) Will they win 50 games?
Phil Newkirk, Marysville
Huskies
Recruiting costs are eye opening
Adam Jude’s reporting showed that Power Five conferences are now spending $50 million per year on recruiting football players. He detailed the University of Washington’s lavish spending on weekend visits by recruits (Jude: “Ice carvings, lavish dinners and limo rides: Inside a successful UW football recruiting weekend”).
It’s time to reform the system.
It is a disservice to young men — and a betrayal of university values — to try to influence young men’s college choice by outrageously splurging on them for one weekend.
Richard McCartan
Wide view
What Adam should include is: 1) no tax money is being spent, 2) the high cost of Seattle food and hotels, and 3) the amount of money the football team generates that funds all of the other sports in the department.
ViciousDawgFan (online comment)
Check please
But remember, paying the players would starve the athletic department …
readallover (online comment)
Winter sports
Ski doo
Can you please cover more winter sports, including skiing and snowboarding? There are a lot of Northwest folks that are skiers, etc. We get tired of always reading about football, basketball and baseball!
Joy Stewart (former ski racer on the 1990 USA Para-Ski Team)
