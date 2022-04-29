Mariners
Time to call on the robot umps
I used to be old school and appreciated umpires for the color and tradition they bring to the game, including the occasional blown calls (Ryan Divish: “Mariners’ Scott Servais on umps’ strike calls against Julio Rodriguez: ‘It is not right’”). Now I’m thinking seriously about the automated ball and strike system. Don’t these guys realize they’re taking down their own profession?
Jack Doran, Bellevue
Praising Dipoto
I think it’s time we start celebrating the job that Jerry Dipoto has done.
Thanks for Ty France and Andres Munoz from San Diego for former 28-year-old rookie Austin Nola. Thanks for getting Marco Gonzales and Matt Brash for some bags of balls.
Thanks for building the farm system into the best in baseball, yielding Logan Gilbert and Julio Rodriguz, with more on the way.
Thanks for getting rid of Robinson Cano’s contract AND getting Jarred Kelenic!
Thanks for signing Robbie Ray, Paul Sewald, Chris Flexen and Drew Steckenrider.
Anybody still want DiPoto fired?
Jerry Jennings, Auburn
But does he own a ‘light bat’?
Am I the only one who sees similarities between Ty and Edgar? Same body type and swing.
Dennis Kuplan, Bellevue
Storm
Lauren Jackson playing in Australia
In the event of a Storm midseason injury, can we bring her back (Larry Stone: “Storm legend Lauren Jackson gets second chance to revive career, and looks like her old self”)? LJ, Stewie and Sue Bird Dream Team?
bhamdreamer (online comment)
Seahawks
Top pick: OL
You gotta go with the hogs up front with high picks whenever possible (“Seahawks go the safe route by drafting Charles Cross”). I’m sure Russell is swearing right now, saying: “Why didn’t you do that for me while I was there?”
mincher5 (online comment)
