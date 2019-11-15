Seahawks
Jody Allen should not sell
Don’t do it, Jody Allen. Do not sell the Seahawks! You have a golden opportunity as a woman to expose the antics of the good old boys club in their backroom owners meetings. Hopefully you can force better behavior by them and their players. I also think you should demand John Schneider and Pete Carroll acquire Carli Lloyd as the Seahawks kicker!
Marcee Maylin, Mercer Island
Pressure is on
Memo to Jimmy Garoppolo: His name is MISTER Clowney.
George Swanson, Auburn
Kicker bounces back
Coach Carroll showed the power of valuing each and every individual. He’s never doubted his kicker, even after he misses a costly one. His unconditional belief in his players reaped huge rewards against the 49ers.
Jim O’Neil, Seattle
Great weekend of sports
We just witnessed the most significant and amazing weekend in Seattle sports history. On Friday, the Dawg basketball team staged an incredible come-from-behind victory over highly-ranked Baylor. On Saturday, the Husky football team had a dominating road victory over OSU, and on Sunday, before a record home crowd, the Sounders won the MLS Cup. Lastly, on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks, on the road, beat the undefeated 49ers in overtime on a field goal as time expired. There has NEVER been a weekend like this for Seattle sports!
Richard Swanson
Huskies
Eason’s future
Lots of QBs leave early and it turns out to be a mistake (Matt Calkins: “Jacob Eason has a choice: Declare for the NFL draft or lead UW to a potentially historic season.”) They think they will start somewhere, but end up never seeing the field or even remaining there for a long time. In the NFL, being a QB is much more than having a strong arm. All of the struggles of the UW offense aren’t on Eason as the drops have been a problem, but he still has a hard time in the pocket under pressure and has a habit of staring down receivers (watch his recent picks and you will see it every time).
Huskycomeback (online comment)
Sounders
Home value
I work at CenturyLink Field. The two teams that occupy this building have been to six championship games, winning three. Maybe we need to sprinkle some magic to that team that occupies the building on the other side of Royal Brougham.
Congratulations, Sounders, well done!
DJS208085 (online comment)
