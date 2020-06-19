Re: “Confessions of a white baby boomer on race relations” [June 12, Opinion]:
Alex Alben should be applauded for
his honesty and self-reflection following the death of yet another Black person
at the hands of police.
As he points out, we can no longer
brush off these repeated tragedies as “isolated incidents” but must see them
for what they are: proof of systemic, anti-Black racism that must be pulled
out, root and stem.
Yet Alben’s view that baby boomers
like myself should be “simply taking a deep breath and learning more about
critical issues” falls short of what our formative civil rights leaders
demanded.
The respect my father, Robert
Kennedy, earned from Black Americans in the 1960s came from his actions,
establishing him as one of the few white political leaders to get proximate to
their pain.
My father believed that racial
justice would only be secured through a combination of change in legislation,
finance and culture. So, boomers, here’s your task: Support local Black-led organizations,
help protesters through mutual-aid networks and bail funds, attend city council
meetings, stay engaged.
We must move beyond reflection and seize this moment, making meaningful progress in stopping anti-Black racism and violence for good.
Kerry Kennedy, New York, president, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights