ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Swiss national team goalkeeper Roman Bürki agreed Wedesday to a three-year contract with the St. Louis team that starts play in Major League Soccer next year and will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season.
“His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership.”
The 31-year Bürki has been with Dortmund since 2015 but lost his starting job in January 2021 and has not played in a match since May 22, 2021, the final league game of that season. Gregor Kobel is the club's starter this season and Marwin Hitz the primary backup,
“The past year has been far from easy for him in footballing terms, but he has always acted professionally and put himself at the service of the team.” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.
Bürki has played nine matches for Switzerland. He was on the 2018 World Cup roster and was a backup to Yann Sommer.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.