ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday.
The Mavericks scored the game's final 10 points, including seven from Azore.
Shemar Wilson had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added four blocks.
Efe Odigie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-5, 1-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Duke Deen added 12 points. Zay Williams had 12 rebounds.
