ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 20 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas-Little Rock 85-70 on Thursday night.
Nicolas Elame had 16 points for Texas-Arlington (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Carson Bischoff added 15 points. Javon Levi had 10 assists and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu five blocks.
Myron Gardner scored a career-high 24 points and had 11 rebounds for the Trojans (8-15, 3-8). Jovan Stulic added 17 points. Jordan Jefferson had 14 points.
The Mavericks leveled the season series against the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas-Arlington 98-96 on Jan. 22.
