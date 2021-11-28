PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 23 points, tying his career high, as Duquesne defeated American 88-79 on Sunday.
Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes. Spears also had six assists and six steals.
Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points for Duquesne (3-4), Tre Williams added 13 points and the Dukes shot a season-high 58% from the floor.
Colin Smalls had 22 points and seven assists for the Eagles (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 17 points. Matt Rogers had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
