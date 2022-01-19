Re: “Economists pin blame on tech for rising inequality” [Jan. 13, Business]:
Without government regulation, companies will continue to automate and import foreign skilled and unskilled labor instead of training workers and investing in STEM domestically. It’s cheaper.
However, not all automation is bad since many mundane, exhausting and dangerous jobs would be better performed by machines. So taking a Luddite approach to simply save jobs can prolong misery and hold back progress. Instead, adopting what Robert Anton Wilson proposed in his “The RICH Economy,” specifically offering an annual income above the poverty line for all workers replaced by automation, would help ease the transition into the highly automated future.
Mark West, Sammamish
