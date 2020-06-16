The garden's famous 1963 Ford Galaxie planter, at right, is filled with rosemary and even a fruit tree. According to the P-Patch's lead coordinator, Bob Grubbs, the UpGarden is raising money to eventually temporarily move several garden plots along the south, north and middle so a garage renovation planned for November can install gutters. The garden has 60 to 90 members at any given time.
As numbers of coronavirus cases surge in Oregon, Umatilla health official says those sick need to stay home from work
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Joseph Fiumara concedes the surge of COVID-19 numbers in Umatilla County… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit a… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 1 min to read
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can … Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up o… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 3 min to read
By The Associated Press Click or tap here to read more