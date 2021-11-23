FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three people were missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan, authorities said.
In addition to those missing after the Monday night explosion in Flint, two people were hospitalized, Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper told WEYI-TV. Three nearby homes were damaged, the station said, and there were reports the explosion was felt miles away.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green told MLive-The Flint Journal at the scene that “there appears to be fatalities.”
Most of the flames had been extinguished by late Monday, WJRT-TV reported. The cause was under investigation.
