LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill Saturday at Lake Louise.
Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09.
Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.
Saturday’s race served as the season opener after a downhill scheduled for Friday was canceled because of too much snow.
Sunday’s super-G caps the weekend for men’s World Cup. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.
