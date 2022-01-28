VIENNA (AP) — Austria will subsidize household energy costs with a 1.7-billion-euro ($1.9-billion) relief package to offset rising prices, Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Friday.
The relief package consists of both direct subsidies and tax suspensions.
Almost half will be spent on suspending an “eco-tax" introduced in 2012 that amounted to about roughly 33 euros per year in 2016.
At the same time the government will hand out a one-time payment of 300 euros to jobless people, twice the sum agreed upon last December.
According to the Austrian Energy Agency, prices for domestic fuel oil have risen 44.3% compared to last year, while diesel fuel has jumped 33.9%. Electricity prices are up 12.4 %.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.