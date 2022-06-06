AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The championship game of the Auburn Regional has been suspended due to lightning and will resume Monday.
Auburn had a 9-0 lead over UCLA in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday night when the game was halted.
A victory by No. 14 overall seed Auburn would send the Tigers to the Super Regionals. The Bruins have to win twice to advance.
The teams resumed play after a lengthy rain delay in the second inning.
__
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.