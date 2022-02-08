AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn will rename its basketball arena in honor of a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program.
Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at the end of the regular season for the top-ranked Tigers during a dedication ceremony on March 4. There will be an on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day.
The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees.
Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn. The university did not disclose the amount of the donation.
Trustees also approved plans for a new practice facility and gave final funding approval for renovations to the women's locker room.
