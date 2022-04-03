AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Walker Kessler, who was chosen the nation's top defensive player, plans to enter the NBA draft.
The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer announced his decision Sunday on social media. Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and ranked second nationally with 4.6 blocked shots per game.
The sophomore helped lead Auburn to the program's first No. 1 ranking and a regular-season Southeastern Conference title in his lone season with the Tigers.
Kessler is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith, regarded as a potential No. 1 pick, hasn't announced his decision yet.
Kessler was named the Naismith Men's Defensive player of the year on Sunday, an award given by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Kessler was a first-team All-SEC performer and third-team Associated Press All-American. He had a pair of triple-doubles in the season, reaching double digits in points, rebounds and blocks.
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.