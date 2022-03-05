TACOMA — Auburn knew to win its first state boys basketball title, it would have to go through the top teams in the Metro League to get it.
Check, check and check,
The second-seeded Trojans beat their third Metro League team in three days, defeating Rainier Beach 58-48 on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome, denying Viking coach Mike Bethea a ninth Class 3A state title that would have extended his record.
"Everyone says the gold ball goes to the Metro League and to be able to (beat) three Metro teams in a row, it was tough and it was a grind, and our kids really had to compete," Auburn coach Ryan Hansen said.
Metro teams have won every Class 3A title since 2011 and only one non-Metro team had played in the title game in that span (Mt. Spokane in 2019). That was the history Auburn was up against as they became only the fourth non-Metro team since 2000 to win the Class 3A boys title.
Auburn (27-2) knocked off No. 1 seed Garfield in an overtime thriller in the quarterfinals, took down No. 5 seed Seattle Prep in the semifinals and then came 10-time state champ Rainier Beach (21-5), the fourth seed, in the title game.
"To get through a storied program like Garfield and to get through a storied program like Rainier Beach and Seattle Prep, I am just so proud of these guys," Hansen said.
Auburn was led all season by four seniors — Maleek Arington, Trevon Blassingame, Kaden Hansen and Dae'Kwon Watson — who were significant contributors as sophomores on a team that played in the Class 4A tournament.
The Trojans were eliminated in their first game by Olympia in 2020 and were intent on getting back to the Tacoma Dome. They had to wait for a season because of COVID-19, and faced a new set of challenges after dropping to Class 3A, where the Metro League teams preside.
"We were young, so we used that (loss to Olympia) as motivation," said Arington, the point guard who missed several games with a knee injury before returning for the postseason. "We pushed to get to this moment. We didn't have last year to do this, but this year we knew it was our time and we proved it."
Kaden Hansen led Auburn with 18 points and Blassingame had 17 points and nine rebounds. Arington had six points, five rebounds and five assists. Watson had eight points.
"We went through every frickin' Metro team to get here," said Hansen, who was 8 of 13 from the field. "We went the hardest way we had to. That's what made us champions."
Said Watson: "It means a lot, and I can't even put it to words."
Auburn showed it was up to the challenge against Rainier Beach from the start, taking a 14-9 lead after one quarter.
The Trojans led 29-22 at halftime after leading by as many as 11 points in the second quarter. The final 20 seconds of the half gave Rainier Beach some momentum.
Auburn's Tyrell Nichols had a basket waved off because of a charge, and Rainier Beach scored on a layup at the buzzer by Jaelin Green.
But the Trojans resumed control in the third quarter, taking a 46-36 lead entering the fourth.
Rainier Beach made the run that Auburn knew was coming, scoring seven straight to close to 46-43 with 5:50 left. But a veteran Trojans team didn't panic, scoring the next six to regain a nine-point lead with three minutes left.
An intentional foul on Auburn's Hansen, followed a few seconds later by a technical foul on the Trojans, gave Rainier Beach six free throws on one possession.
The Vikings made just three of them and Blassingame scored on Auburn's next possession for a 54-46 lead with 1:27 and that was the end of the suspense.
Bethea said his team "had more downs than ups, and we just couldn't get over the hump."
The Vikings reached the title game without the star power that Bethea has often brought to the Tacoma Dome.
"I am disappointed for my kids, but overall I am happy with them," he said. "We got to where we've been, so I'm good."
Auburn went where its program had never gone before.
"We're trying to prove that in the 253 (area code), we have got hoopers too," Arington said. "It's not all Seattle teams. I feel like we made a statement and put Auburn on the map."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.