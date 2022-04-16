ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan made one save for Atlanta United and Alec Kann had five saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
United (3-2-2) outshot Cincinnati (2-4-1) 17-8, with five shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.
Both teams next play Sunday. United visits Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
