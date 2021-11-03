HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Guzan made three saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw Wednesday night.
A win by either Atlanta or New York would have secured their spot in the postseason. With the draw, Nashville and Philadelphia each clinched a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, and will host their first playoff matches.
Atlanta (12-9-12), which extended its undefeated run to five games, will play last-place Cincinnati in a regular-season finale on Sunday. New York (13-12-8), which has never lost to Atlanta in 10 meetings, will play Nashville on Sunday.
New York was without head coach Gerhard Struber after he was was suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Assistant coaches Bradley Carnell and Bernd Eibler managed the match in Struber's absence.
